Juventus could soon end their pursuit of Teun Koopmeiners as Atalanta insists on selling him for 60 million euros.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in his position in Serie A, consistently delivering top performances for La Dea. Juve watched as Koopmeiners shone when Atalanta visited them in the league this season. It was an audition for the Dutchman, and he passed with flying colours.

Since then, the Bianconeri have been eager to add him to their squad, and the midfielder is interested in moving away from Atalanta. However, La Dea knows several clubs want to sign him, and they insist on a 60 million euro fee.

That fee is realistically too expensive for Juve, and the Bianconeri could be forced to turn to alternatives.

Tuttojuve reveals that Matteo Guendouzi is now their main alternative. The midfielder, currently at Lazio, could be signed for around 30 million euros. Lazio will sign him for around 18 million euros and would be willing to sell him for 30 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Guendouzi and Koopmeiners are two different players, and we have to do all we can to win the Koopmeiners race.