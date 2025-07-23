Juventus youngster Samuel Mbangula is currently undergoing his medical tests before signing his contract with Werder Bremen.

The Belgian spent time in the academies of the two biggest clubs in his native country, namely Club Brugge and Anderlecht, before being poached by the Bianconeri in 2020.

Upon joining Juventus, Mbangula began with U17 side, and then went on to sharpen his skills with the Primavera and Next Gen squads, before earning a promotion to the first team last summer.

Mbangula’s swift rise & fall at Juventus

Not only did the winger get to join the senior squad, but Thiago Motta and his staff were so impressed that they immediately gave him a debut on the opening day of the season against Como. The youngster returned the favour by breaking the deadlock with an absolute scorcher.

However, the player’s early momentum waned as the season progressed, while Motta’s sacking in March proved to be the final nail in the coffin of his Juventus stint, as Igor Tudor never included him in his plans.

Therefore, Mbangula has been placed on the transfer list this summer. He was reportedly close to sealing a move to Nottingham Forest, but his entourage couldn’t agree on personal terms with the Premier League club.

Nevertheless, Werder Bremen succeeded where Forest had failed, striking an agreement with both Juventus and the player.

Samuel Mbangula (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Mbangula undergoing medical ahead of Werder Bremen transfer

According to multiple sources in Italy, including IlBianconero, Mbangula has already landed in Germany to finalise his transfer, and is now having his medical.

The Bundesliga boys are expected to pay a transfer fee of €10 million, in addition to bonuses worth circa €3 million.

This deal will generate significant capital gains for the Bianconeri who spent less than €500,000 to acquire the winger’s services five years ago.