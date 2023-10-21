Paul Pogba is getting closer to finding out his fate following his failed drug test, and the midfielder is hoping for a lenient punishment.

Max Allegri had high hopes for Pogba in this campaign, especially after injuries disrupted the Frenchman’s performances last season. He had a positive start to the season before being informed of the failed test, which led to his suspension by the club without pay in recent weeks.

The World Cup winner has been working on his defence strategy for some time, and a report on Tuttojuve reveals that he is still undecided about whether to negotiate a plea deal or appeal to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport).

However, in the next ten days, interrogations will begin for the midfielder, and he will also be examined by the Bianconeri medical staff, as the club never approved the substance he ingested, which has caused him trouble.

Juve FC Says

Pogba certainly has to face the consequences of his offence and owes the club an explanation, as his actions have caused significant trouble.

The club will suffer financial losses due to his extended absence, and he should provide a clear account of why and how he took a banned substance.

It’s still uncertain how long his suspension will be, but it’s likely that Pogba has played his last game for the club.