Juventus are serious in their interest for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli and have met with Neroverdi directors about the youngster.

With Blaise Matuidi having departed for Inter Miami and Sami Khedira’s future at the club in doubt, the Bianconeri are looking to overhaul the centre of the pitch.

Juve have struggled in midfield since the departure of Paul Pogba and Arturo Vidal, but are focusing their attention there this summer in an effort to rebuild.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juve director Fabio Paratici met with Sassuolo counterpart Giovanni Carnevali last night to discuss the prospects of signing Locatelli this summer.

The 22-year-old has thrived this season, playing a fundamental role in Sassuolo’s surge up the table, post-lockdown, playing in a midfield pairing.

According to various reports in Italy, Juve had identified Locatelli as a potential signing prior to Pirlo’s arrival, but were considering making a bid next summer.

The suggestion is that the new coach has very clear idea’s for the midfield and wants the club to sign a new ‘Pirlo’ to sit at the base of midfield to dictate the game.