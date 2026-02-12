Juventus are determined to anticipate the competition by reaching a swift agreement with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

The Bianconeri had a relatively quiet January transfer window, only signing Jeremie Boga and Emil Holm, who are considered understudies for Kenan Yildiz and Pierre Kalulu, respectively.

However, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini are already plotting for what should be a busy summer, as they aim to present Luciano Spalletti with a squad capable of competing on all fronts.

Juventus directors set to meet Marco Senesi’s entourage

While Juventus could be planning to make top-notch signings in attack and midfield, they are also looking to add a centre-back to their ranks, especially after parting ways with Daniele Rugani, who joined Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy in June.

In recent months, Senesi has emerged as the Bianconeri’s main candidate for the role. The 28-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract, which makes him a tempting profile.

Marcos Senesi (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have scheduled a meeting with the player’s entourage in order to enquire about the costs of signing the Argentine.

While the defender will become a free agent in July, it is customary for his agents and intermediaries to request sizable commissions and sell-on fees, not mention lucrative wages.

For their part, Juventus aren’t willing to pay a net salary above €3 million per year.

Why Juventus are eager to sign Senesi

The Turin-based newspaper adds that Juventus are enticed by Senesi’s profile, as they feel he would be able to add quality and depth to the defensive department.

The Bournemouth star would compete with Lloyd Kelly for the left centre-back role, as they did during their time together at Bournemouth between 2022 and 2024. Nevertheless, the Englishman is versatile enough to feature in other roles, as Spalletti recently argued.

However, Juventus must act swiftly and decisively, as they face competition from several other suitors interested in Senesi, especially Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

This season, the Concordia native made 25 appearances in the Premier League, and while he has yet to score, he provided his teammates with four assists.