The agent of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will reportedly land in Italy for a meeting with Juventus directors.

The 37-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract. While his departure at the end of the season hasn’t been officially announced, most sources are expecting him to part ways with the Catalan giants, who are looking to replace him with a younger centre-back.

Nevertheless, the Polish international is one of the most prominent strikers of his generation, and he still has many admirers in Europe, especially in the Italian peninsula.

Juventus will meet with the agent of Robert Lewandowski

In recent weeks, several reports from Italy and Spain have reported Juve’s interest in the ageing striker.

Luciano Spalletti has been desperate for attacking reinforcement, as Jonathan David and Lois Openda haven’t been up to the task, while Arkadiusz Milik should leave the club after two years wrecked by injuries.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus are beginning to make concrete steps in their pursuit of the veteran bomber.

The player’s agent is expected to arrive in Italy in the coming days to hold talks with the Bianconeri’s top officials.

While no meeting with Milan is on the agenda, the pink newspaper insists that the Rossoneri are also interested in the Polish international.

Lewandowski deal entangled with Vlahovic & Kolo Muani

As the source explains, Lewandowski is enticed by the prospect of playing in Serie A, but it remains to be seen if Juventus can agree terms with his entourage.

In the meantime, the Turin-based giants continue to negotiate with Dusan Vlahovic and his father. The plan is to halve the Serbian’s yearly net salary from the current €12 million to €6 million, but an agreement remains uncertain at this stage.

Finally, Juventus are still planning to launch an onslaught for Randal Kolo Muani, who will return to Paris Saint-Germain following his unhappy loan spell at Tottenham.