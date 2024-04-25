Juventus is stepping up their interest in Monza star Michele Di Gregorio as they search for a new long-term number-one goalkeeper.

Di Gregorio has been a standout goalie in Serie A and has attracted interest from several clubs.

He could have left Monza at the end of 2023, but he snubbed an offer from Newcastle United.

That decision means Juventus has a second chance to add him to their squad, and a report on Football Italia claims Cristiano Giuntoli has recently met with Adriano Galliani, his counterpart at Monza.

They discussed a potential move for Di Gregorio, but the talks are still in their initial stages.

Once the season ends, negotiations could intensify, and Juventus might succeed in securing their target to put pressure on Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny has not signed a new deal, and Juve could replace him with the younger Di Gregorio in the coming months.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny has been outstanding for us, but eras end and we have to prepare for when he will not be with us.

Di Gregorio has proven to be one of the best in the country, and he will be more affordable than Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi, who is also on our radar.