Juventus meets with the agent of Chelsea star

Juventus could be interested in a move for Chelsea striker Timo Werner after they met with his agent.

The German is being represented by Volker Struth, who is also the representative of Julian Weigl and Toni Kroos.

It is well known that the Bianconeri will target players in midfield and attack when this campaign finishes and one of Struth’s clients could join the club.

A report via Football Italia claims the Bianconeri and some Serie A clubs met with him as they plan to bolster their options when the transfer window reopens.

It claims Juve is seriously considering making moves for his players even though it doesn’t name which of them has piqued the interest of the Bianconeri so far.

Juve FC Says

Now is the best time to sound out the agents of the different targets Juve has on their wishlist.

The summer is just weeks away and the smartest clubs try to get their business deals sorted as early as possible, which allows them enough time to prepare for the next season with their full squad.

Werner has struggled in England, but he did well in Germany and might be the best strike partner for Dusan Vlahovic.