Juventus met super-agent for young Dutchman dubbed as “New Pogba”

If you’re running a top football club, then you would be wise to keep Mino Raiola on your good side.

This is exactly what Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is doing, as he seems to be repeatedly in contact with the super-agent.

It should also be noted that Italo-Dutch used to represent the club’s vice-president Pavel Nedved during his playing days.

Therefore, The Old Lady could be handed a small boost when it comes to landing some of Raiola’s most prized assets.

According to ilBianconero, Paratici and Raiola had a meeting in the past few weeks, and Ryan Gravenberch was one of the topics of discussion.

The 18-year-old midfielder has earned his way to Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup, and has so far made more than 50 appearances for the Ajax first team.

Th teenager has conquered his way through all the youth ranks within the Amsterdam-based club, and the report claims that the agent had already spoken about him with Juventus even before his debut in the first team.

The young star has also made his international debut with Netherlands during the current international break.

Dubbed as the “New Pogba”, the Dutchman is attracting the interest of top clubs all around the continent.

However, the source believes that Juventus are serious when it comes to their interest in the player, and are hoping that their open dialogue with his representative would hand them a certain advantage.