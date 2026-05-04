Juventus are reportedly hoping to kill two birds with one stone by swapping Michele Di Gregorio for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Destiny Udogie.

The Bianconeri are planning a change between the posts, as Luciano Spalletti hasn’t been convinced by the former Monza custodian.

The 67-year-old dropped Di Gregorio from his starting lineup earlier this year, only to resort to his services when Mattia Perin picked up an injury against Bologna.

The 28-year-old put on a few solid displays, but on Sunday, he was easily beaten at his near post by Hellas Verona striker Kieron Bowie, raising further questions regarding his future in Turin.

Juventus gunning for swap deal with Spurs

Juventus have already identified Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as their top choice ahead of the summer transfer market, with Fiorentina’s David De Gea suggested as a fallback option.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants must also offload Di Gregorio to make room for a new arrival.

According to AS Roma Live, Juventus are still considering a swap deal with Spurs involving Di Gregorio and Udogie.

The North Londoners are expected to part ways with their current No.1, Guglielmo Vicario, who is tipped to replace Yann Sommer at Inter.

Therefore, Roberto De Zerbi will need a new custodian, and he might be tempted to work with his compatriot, Di Gregorio.

Why Juventus continue to follow Destiny Udogie

The Bianconeri have been keeping tabs on Udogie since his early days in Serie A, when he made his big breakthrough at Udinese.

The 23-year-old established himself as a regular feature for Spurs, and already earned 12 international caps for the Azzurri.

However, the Verona native has been enduring a complicated campaign, between injuries and Tottenham’s well-documented struggles in the league table. He made 25 appearances across all competitions, contributing with a single assist.

So while Udogie remains tied to last season’s Europa League winners with a contract until 2030, the two parties might be open to parting ways.

The Bianconeri certainly need reinforcement on the left flank this summer, as Filip Kostic will leave once his contract expires, and Juan Cabal could be placed on the market. Even Andrea Cambiaso could be sacrificed should an enticing offer arrive.

In addition to Udogie, the source mentions Atalanta’s Lorenzo Bernasconi and Fiorentina’s Niccolo Fortini as alternative options for Juventus. The two young Italians are also closely monitored by Roma.