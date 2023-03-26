Juventus midfield could be all Italian in the future

Juventus has promoted several youngsters to their senior squad from the Next Gen team in the last few seasons.

The midfield has benefited the most from the promotion, with the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli earning regular chances in the senior side.

This has made them one of the first names on the teamsheet in Turin and both play in midfield.

They are not the only young Italian midfielders on the books of the Bianconeri and a report on Calciomercato reveals in the future, the black and whites could have a midfield of just Italian talents.

The report claims Nicolo Rovella, Filippo Ranocchia, and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia could all have a future at Juve.

They are away from the club on loan right now and may leave temporarily again when this term finishes.

However, eventually, a place in Turin could be theirs. For now, the club wants them to continue developing their talents.

