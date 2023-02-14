Last Sunday, all eyes were on Juve’s newly-unleashed attacking trident of Dusan Vlahovic, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.

But while the trio’s first outing wasn’t exactly fascinating, it was the midfielders who played a vital role in the Old Lady’s slim win over Fiorentina.

Adrien Rabiot’s header was the lone difference between the two sides, as semi-automated offside technology intervened to disallow a goal for each side, particularly for Vlahovic and Gaetano Castrovilli.

For his part, Manuel Locatelli’s combative display was essential for the win, including a stunning double clearance.

Therefore, Calciomercato picked Max Allegri’s midfield duo in the best formation of Serie A Round 22.

The fantasy formation also included pairs from three other clubs: Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Eljif Elmas, Milan’s Olivier Giroud and Malick Thiaw, and Lecce’s Wladimiro Falcone and Federico Baschirotto.

The lineup also featured Spezia’s Daniele Verde who scored a brace against Empoli, Atalanta’s Davide Zappacosta who was the author of a splendid goal versus Lazio, and young Udinese wingback Destiny Udogie.

Serie A Round 22 (4-3-3): Falcone (Lecce); Zappacosta (Atalanta), Thiaw (Milan), Baschirotto (Lecce), Udogie (Udinese); Elmas (Napoli); Locatelli (Juventus), Rabiot (Juventus); Verde (Spezia), Giroud (Milan), Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)