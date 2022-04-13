Juventus midfield in crisis mode following latest injury

Just when the ravaging injury crisis appeared to be easing down, things have once again turned sour for Juve’s midfield department.

With Weston McKennie out until the final stages of the season, Max Allegri only had four players at his disposal in the middle of the park. Following Manuel Locatelli’s injury against Inter last week, things had gotten even worse.

And yet, more bad news are in store for Bianconeri fans, as the official Juventus website has now announced that Arthur Melo has suffered from an injury.

The team held a training session on Tuesday in preparation for next weekend’s encounter against Bologna. Apparently, the Brazilian received a knock to his right knee during the session. Here is the official statement: