Arthur
Club News

Juventus midfield in crisis mode following latest injury

April 13, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Just when the ravaging injury crisis appeared to be easing down, things have once again turned sour for Juve’s midfield department.

With Weston McKennie out until the final stages of the season, Max Allegri only had four players at his disposal in the middle of the park. Following Manuel Locatelli’s injury against Inter last week, things had gotten even worse.

And yet, more bad news are in store for Bianconeri fans, as the official Juventus website has now announced that Arthur Melo has suffered from an injury.

The team held a training session on Tuesday in preparation for next weekend’s encounter against Bologna. Apparently, the Brazilian received a knock to his right knee during the session. Here is the official statement:

“During yesterday’s training Arthur suffered a blunt-sprain trauma of his right ankle; the radiological tests performed this morning at the J | Medical ruled out a significant ligamentous capsule involvement and therefore his condition will be monitored day by day.”

Juve FC say

Thankfully, the club ruled out a serious injury in it’s brief statement, however, we still don’t know the extent of the knock or for how long Arthur will remain away from the pitch.

But one thing is for sure, Allegri have a serious problem on his hands, with Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria being the only two available first team midfielders at his disposal.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Chiellini

Veteran defender tipped to ask Juventus for a special request in the summer

April 13, 2022
Vlahovic

Lippi lauds the impact of this new signing on Juventus

April 13, 2022
Milinkovic-Savic

Agent Vlahovic? Juventus star discusses the club with his national teammate

April 13, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.