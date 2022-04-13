Juventus midfield in crisis mode following latest injury

Just when the ravaging injury crisis appeared to be easing down, things have once again turned sour for Juve’s midfield department.
With Weston McKennie out until the final stages of the season, Max Allegri only had four players at his disposal in the middle of the park. Following Manuel Locatelli’s injury against Inter last week, things had gotten even worse.
And yet, more bad news are in store for Bianconeri fans, as the official Juventus website has now announced that Arthur Melo has suffered from an injury.
The team held a training session on Tuesday in preparation for next weekend’s encounter against Bologna. Apparently, the Brazilian received a knock to his right knee during the session. Here is the official statement:
“During yesterday’s training Arthur suffered a blunt-sprain trauma of his right ankle; the radiological tests performed this morning at the J | Medical ruled out a significant ligamentous capsule involvement and therefore his condition will be monitored day by day.”
Juve FC say
Thankfully, the club ruled out a serious injury in it’s brief statement, however, we still don’t know the extent of the knock or for how long Arthur will remain away from the pitch.
But one thing is for sure, Allegri have a serious problem on his hands, with Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria being the only two available first team midfielders at his disposal.
