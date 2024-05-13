Juventus received a significant financial boost by qualifying for the Champions League, but will it be enough to land Teun Koopmeiners?

The Dutchman has been a pillar at Atalanta since 2021, but is now enjoying the most brilliant campaign of his career thus far.

The Bianconeri have identified the 26-year-old as their primary target a while ago, with the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli being a keen admirer.

Nevertheless, the midfielder’s exploits this season saw his market value skyrocket. Atalanta are reportedly seeking at least 60 million euros to sell their prized asset this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will be looking to raise funds by selling Matias Soulé who has several admirers in England.

The young Argentine is enjoying his breakthrough campaign while on loan at Frosinone, and the Bianconeri have named their asking price at 30 million euros.

However, Juventus could face competition from Liverpool for the Netherlands international, which could force them to pursue other options.

Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic is one of the alternatives, but the pink newspaper also mentions Real Sociedad duo Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi.

The source also reveals Juve’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte who could leave the French capital on loan. The Uruguayan is also a transfer target for Milan.

On the other hand, the future of Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie remains uncertain. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season and could thus leave as a free agent, while the American’s deal is only valid until 2025.