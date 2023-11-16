Georgiy Sudakov is one of the many midfielders Juventus is currently scouting, and he has expressed his delight at being followed by the Bianconeri.

The midfielder is among the top players in his position in Ukraine, playing for Shakhtar Donetsk.

He is also a key player for the national team as they aim to secure a spot in Euro 2024, competing against Italy.

Juventus has him on their radar, along with several other European midfielders whom they believe will enhance their options.

Sudakov spoke to the media and revealed that the Bianconeri are following him, and he reciprocates the interest by following them as well.

The midfielder said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

Does Juventus follow me? Yes, I know, I’m pleased. I follow them on TikTok … But it’s the clubs that choose the players, not me. As a child I liked seeing Sheva, Ibra and Kakà. Talent, imagination and personality. Now I see AC Milan and Inter matches in Europe, also Juve. But also Roma, Napoli, the strongest ones always appeal to me they’re interesting, I like watching football on TV, clubs that play well, are interesting, attractive and take possession.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the most followed clubs in Italian football and it is not a surprise that we also follow the midfielder on social media.

It probably is also a hint that our interest in his signature is true, which is a good thing.