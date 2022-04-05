Juventus midfielder among the best XI from Serie A round 31

Despite the disappointing result, Juventus put on a solid performance against Inter in the Derby d’Italia, but lady luck and questionable refereeing decisions came between them and the win.

In fact, Calciomercato picked one of Max Allegri’s men in their best XI lineup from Serie A round 31.

Adrien Rabiot found himself on too many flop lists as of late, but for once, the Frenchman saw him name amongst the top performers of the Italian weekend.

The former PSG man put on an impressive display while playing in his more natural role as a central midfielder. He won countless balls in the middle for the park, and made occasional runs towards the Nerazzurri areas.

For their part, Napoli players dominated the formation with four entries following their 3-1 win at Bergamo. Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Rui slotted at the back, while Stanislav Lobotka joined Rabiot and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in midfield. Lorenzo Insigne features on the left wing.

Udinese also had their share following an empathic 5-1 home victory over the hapless Cagliari. Beto leads the line thanks a personal hattrick, while Nahuel Molina takes the right-back slot after scoring from a stunning lob.

Serie A Round 31 Top XI (4-3-3): Berisha (Torino); Molina (Udinese), Gunter (Verona), Koulobaly (Napoli), Mario Rui (Napoli); Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Lobotka (Napoli), Rabiot (Juventus); Mkhitaryan (Roma), Beto (Udinese), Insigne (Napoli)