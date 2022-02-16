Club News

Juventus midfielder and loaned out youngster named amongst the weekend’s flops

February 16, 2022 - 7:00 am

Following an encouraging start to the season, Manuel Locatelli’s form has taken a slight drop as of late.

The Italian missed last week’s home win over Hellas Verona while serving a one-match ban, but his absence didn’t affect the team’s performance.

Despite his availability last Thursday, Max Allegri opted to keep the Euro 2020 outside the starting formation against his former club Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia tie.

The 24-year-old regained his starting berth ahead of the weekend’s big clash against Atalanta, but his performance was far from impressive.

Perhaps this isn’t exactly his fault, as we often mentioned how he would be better off playing as a box-to-box midfielder rather than being thrusted as a deep-lying playmaker.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato identified Manuel Locatelli as one of the flops of Serie A round 25, naming him amongst the worst eleven.

Alongside the former Milan man, Radu Dragusin also finds himself a spot in the unceremonious lineup.

The young Juventus-owned defender has recently made the switch from Sampdoria to Salernitana, but he was blamed for Mattia Destro’s opener in the relegation dog-fight against Genoa.

Worst Round 25 formation (3-4-3): Rui Patricio (Roma); Dragusin (Salernitana), Soumaoro (Bologna), Ferrari (Sassuolo); Karsdorp (Roma), Schouten (Bologna), Locatelli (Juventus), Dijks (Bologna); Muriel (Atalanta), Defrel (Sassuolo), Afena-Gyan (Roma)  

