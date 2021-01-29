Juventus midfielder attracts the attention of several Italian teams

Rolando Mandragora left Juventus on loan so that he can get more playing time. That decision seems to be a smart one now.

This is because his fine performances at Udinese could earn him a permanent move away from Turin, with at least three Italian teams looking to sign him now.

The 23-year-old is reportedly a transfer target for Torino, Cagliari and Fiorentina, according to Sky Sports Italia via Tuttomercatoweb.

Torino is struggling this season and could get relegated from the top flight if they don’t arrest their current slide.

They have been linked with a move for several players in this transfer window, and Mandragora could be heading their way.

The midfielder is at Udinese for the rest of this season, and they have the option of extending his stay for another campaign if they want.

Having bought him back for €10.7 million, the Bianconeri could be open to selling him permanently, but would any of his suitors pay good money for him?

Andrea Pirlo has so many top midfielders in his current squad, and the former midfielder might struggle to field Mandragora if he returns at the end of this season.

The report didn’t say if any of his suitors want to sign him this month, or if they are looking to wait until the summer.