Juventus midfielder becomes a target for Real Madrid

Manuel Locatelli has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid as he shines at Juventus since he joined them from Sassuolo last season.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in his position in Italian football and helped the national team to win Euro 2020, which helped him to move to Juve.

He remains a key man for the Bianconeri and continues to develop his game in Turin, but can Juve keep him?

A report via Tuttomercatoweb reveals Real Madrid has become interested in a move for the midfielder and could act on their interest by the end of this season.

With an Italian, Carlo Ancelotti, as their gaffer, Madrid will be confident they can lure Locatelli to the Spanish capital, even though he considers playing for Juventus a childhood dream.

Locatelli is living his childhood dream and it will be hard for Madrid to convince him to join them.

The midfielder enjoys preference in Turin and knows he will get the chances to keep playing so he can develop further.

However, we cannot be complacent and Madrid could convince him to join them, eventually.

It will be interesting to see if we will also resist a big-money offer for his signature from the Spanish club.