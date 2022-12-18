Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria does not seem interested in returning to the club as he spends this season on loan at Chelsea in England.

The midfielder spent only six months at Juve before leaving for his temporary spell at the London club, where he struggles to play.

The manager who bought him was sacked after he moved to the club, and Graham Potter has hardly picked him to play many games for the Blues.

It is similar to what he suffered at Juve, but the Swiss star is confident he will stay in London and make a name for himself.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am very confident about what the future holds for me with Chelsea.

“My goal is to continue to improve and demonstrate to the coach that he can count on me too, to date, I have not done enough, so I will strive to work even harder”.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria knows he almost has no future back at Juve and must do his best to play for Chelsea and get a permanent move to the London club.

The midfielder does not suit our style of play, which means the best thing to do is to sell him.

However, if Chelsea refuses to keep him permanently, we might be forced to give him a second chance at the Allianz Stadium.