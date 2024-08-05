Departing Juventus midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is reportedly set to join Venezia in the coming days.

The 24-year-old is a youth product of the Bianconeri who first joined the club as a mere child sixteen years ago.

After a series of loan spells and some injury woes, the Italian finally earned a permanent first-team role at the club last season. Nevertheless, he struggled to earn playing time at Max Allegri’s court, especially in the absence of European football.

This summer, Nicolussi Caviglia tried hard to convince new Juventus manager Thiago Motta during the early part of the pre-season.

He took part in the recent training camp in Germany and even featured in the first friendly test of the summer against Nuremberg.

However, the midfielder has apparently failed to win the coach’s favor, so he was omitted from the squad ahead of Saturday’s encounter against Brest.

Caviglia is now heading to the exit door. As reported yesterday, three Serie A clubs are vying for his services in the form of Cagliari, Parma and Venezia.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Venezia are about to prevail in the race, as the Juventus youth product is very close to signing for the newly-promoted Serie A club.

The Venetians earned their ticket to the top flight after emerging victorious in the Serie B playoffs at the end of last season, and are now working on bolstering their ranks in an attempt to survive among the big boys.

Caviglia could thus replace USMNT star Tanner Tessman who is set to leave Venezia before the end of the summer.