Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is reportedly reflecting on Fenerbahce’s offer to play under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

The USMNT star has been on the Old Lady’s books since making the move from Schalke in August 2020.

Last season, the 25-year-old enjoyed his most prosperous campaign on a personal level since making the move to Turin. He became a regular starter in Max Allegri’s tactical setup and provided nine assists between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

However, all signs are pointing towards a summer exit.

First of all, the American’s contract will expire next year, and the two parties have failed to make a breakthrough in their extension talks, with the management refusing to grant the player his requested salary.

Moreover, new Juventus coach Thiago Motta doesn’t consider McKennie as part of his plans for next season.

So according to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the Texan is now considering an offer made by Mourinho who invited him to sign for Fenerbahce.

The Special One is well-familiar with the midfielder having coached in Serie A over the last three seasons, specifically at Roma.

The Portuguese raised many eyebrows by signing for the Turkish giants, and is now looking to use his renowned charm to lure big names to Istanbul.

Moreover, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) claims Juventus are expecting a figure between 15 and 18 million euros to part ways with the American star.