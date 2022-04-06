Juventus midfielder could be back from injury sooner than expected

Although the situation has improved for Juventus as of late, injury concerns continue to plague the Old Lady’s campaign.

Last weekend, Manuel Locatelli left the pitch in tears after sustaining a knee injury during the Derby d’Italia clash against Inter. Initial diagnosis expect the former Sassuolo man to miss four weeks of action.

The Italian’s knock leaves Max Allegri short of options in the middle of the park, despite Denis Zakaria’s recent return.

Nevertheless, Weston McKennie could complete a sooner-than-expected return from injury to bolster the Bianconeri’s midfield department.

The Texan sustained a metatarsal fracture last February during the meeting against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

At one point, Allegri expected the 23-year-old to remain unavailable for the remainder of the campaign.

However, a report from JuventusNews24 believes that the timetable of McKennie’s return is eight weeks, meaning that he could complete a return by the end of the current month, perhaps against Sassuolo on April 24.

The player himself is hoping to play for Juventus again this season before joining the USMNT for the CONCACAF Nations League.

“The ideal thing for me would be to return to the field as early as the end of April and play a couple of games with Juventus before the end of the season and then prepare for the Nations League,” said the American midfielder in an interview with CBS Sport Golazo.