On Saturday night, Juventus prevailed over Lazio thanks to a late own-goal from Mario Gila, but the encounter featured a few controversial episodes, a couple of them featuring Douglas Luiz.

With Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie both absent, Thiago Motta handed the former Aston Villa star a rare start, fielding him as an attacking midfielder. The 26-year-old had his moments, but was also wasteful in front of goal.

Nevertheless, Lazio fans are arguing that the Brazilian shouldn’t have been on the pitch by the final whistle.

Luiz only received a yellow card when he stomped on Nicolo Rovella’s foot in the 89th minute. Some felt that this reckless challenge warranted a bigger punishment, especially since the Biancocelesti played for the majority of the contest with a man down following Alessio Romagnoli’s red card.

But more importantly, the Juventus midfielder was caught on camera elbowing Patric, in an episode that escaped both the match official and VAR. While many would argue that the Spaniard’s reaction to the blow was excessive, others would point out that players have been sent off for less.

In any case, Luiz remained on the pitch until the very end of the contest, much to the dismay of Lazio’s sporting director Angelo Fabiani who was furious in his post-match interviews.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the sports judge will decide to review the episode and punish the Brazil international by suspending him for one or more Serie A fixtures.

This would be a particularly untimely ban given that Juventus face Inter in the Derby d’Italia next weekend.

Moreover, it remains to be seen if either Koopmeiners or McKennie will be able to recover for the big showdown, otherwise, Motta risks heading to San Siro with a depleted midfield department.