Yesterday, Juve’s rekindled interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic dominated the headlines. The Bianconeri are longtime admirers of the Serbian midfielder, but Lazio president Claudio Lotito has proven to be a stubborn negotiator as he continues to resist all offers.

Nevertheless, Juventus will reportedly try their luck once again come January. But as always, the club must make a sacrifice for the transfer market gods to make room for a potential new arrival.

According to TuttoJuve, the management is willing to part ways with Weston McKennie which would help the club in forging a large transfer bid for the Milinkovic-Savic.

The American landed in Turin in the summer of 2020, but his time at Juventus has witnessed several highs and lows.

However, the source believes that the 24-year-old still has several admirers in the Bundesliga, having previously represented Schalke before making the switch to Serie A.

Juve FC say

To his credit, the USMNT star is a hard-working player on the pitch, who’s willing to chase every ball. But sadly, his technical touch leaves a lot to be desired.

So unless his skillset dramatically improves between now and the end of the year, his departure wouldn’t be considered a major loss for the Juventus squad.