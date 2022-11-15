Since his arrival to Juventus in 2020, Weston McKennie has been on an endless rollercoaster.

This season, the American prominently featured in Max Allegri’s first lineup, but the outcome wasn’t always impressive.

The former Schalke man has recently sustained an injury that allowed Nicolò Fagioli to shine in his absence.

The young midfielder formed a strong midfield trio alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot, while Leandro Paredes and Fabio Miretti are also pushing for starting roles.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, McKennie could leave Turin in January after falling down in Max Allegri’s pecking order.

The source claims that the Texan has suitors in the Premier League, so the Bianconeri would be happy to sell if they receive a decent proposal from English shores.

With Paul Pogba hopefully returning to the fold after the restart, the American’s position will become increasingly vulnerable.

This season, the 24-year-old has made 11 Serie A appearances so far, contributing with one goal and an assist. He also scored twice in the Champions League.

News sources have linked McKennie with an exit in the past, but a transfer never materialized.

But his time around, it would make sense to cash in one the USMNT star as long as we can still receive a reasonable fee.

While he surely is a hard worker and likeable character, McKennie does have some limitations on the technical level.