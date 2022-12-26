As per custom, Weston McKennie is tipped to leave Juventus before the start of a transfer session. While some observers had previously suggested that the American’s future could depend on Paul Pogba’s condition, a new report claims otherwise.

According to Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero, Juventus are willing to sell the American in January regardless of Pogba’s recovery.

The source explains how Adrien Rabiot’s future is entangled with the condition of his compatriot. In other words, if Pogba fails to prove his fitness in the coming weeks, Max Allegri won’t allow his other French midfielder to leave this winter, although he’s running on an expiring contract.

On the contrary, McKennie is reportedly free to depart if the right offer arrives. The 24-year-old signed for the Italians in the summer of 2020, but his time at the club has been a rollercoaster filled with highs and lows.

Juve FC say

With Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli rapidly rising through the ranks, McKennie’s playing time could diminish in the second half of the season. Thus, it would make sense to cash in on the USMNT star if we were to receive an enticing offer.

As for Rabiot, it seems that the player and his mother Veronique don’t intend to leave Juventus before the end of the season, even if the management attempts to sell him.