Juventus midfielder could miss the Villarreal match after getting injured in training

Adrien Rabiot has suffered an injury in training, and he could miss Juventus’ next match against Villarreal in the Champions League.

The Frenchman is one of the most criticised Juve players, but Max Allegri has continued to use him in matches.

The former PSG star is one of the key players in the coach’s system and will probably start the game if he is fit.

However, Calciomercato reports he was at the receiving end of a tackle from Diego Stramaccioni in training.

He seemed to have taken a blow to his left ankle and stayed on the ground for a long time while being treated by the club’s medics.

This means he could now miss the game against the Yellow Submarines, but there has been no confirmation to that effect just yet.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has remained a key part of Allegri’s lineup, and the Juve boss would want to have the midfielder fit for the game.

However, Juve has one of the biggest squads in Europe, and we should find a capable replacement for him.

We need every player in the squad to be ready to contribute to winning the game if they are called to do so.