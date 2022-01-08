Juventus midfielder could play at another club from next month

Arthur has gotten regular playing time at Juventus in recent weeks, and it seemed he has finally cemented a place in the team.

If that is true, then the Brazilian would probably have a long and successful career at the club.

However, a new report says the midfielder is one player who can still leave the club this month.

Gianluca Di Marzio via Football Italia claims Juventus has been receiving offers for his signature, and they are currently evaluating them.

If they find one that suits them, he could leave, but they would find a replacement before sanctioning a transfer.

It could be by bringing in a player with a similar characteristic or agreeing to a swap deal.

Juve FC Says

Recently, Arthur has shown why he was one of the exciting signings of the summer when Juve swapped Miralem Pjanic for him at the start of last season.

However, that may have come a little too late as he is now considered one of the possible discards.

If we can get a player with a guaranteed level of performance from the market, he can leave, otherwise, it is much better to stick with him until the end of the season, at least.