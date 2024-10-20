Juventus coach Thiago Motta could receive a boost ahead of the Champions League contest against Stuttgart, as Weston McKennie might be able to recover in time.

The Italo-Brazilian tactician had to negotiate his way against Lazio with a depleted squad. In addition to McKennie, the Bianconeri were without Gleison Bremer, Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady still prevailed over the 10-man Aquile thanks to a late own-goal from Mario Gila.

But with more tough fixtures ahead on the schedule list, Motta is hoping to restore the services of some of the absentees. Needless, to say, Conceicao will return to the fold after serving a one-match ban. The Portuguese should be well-rested for Tuesday’s European contest.

On the other hand, IlBianconero doesn’t expect Koopmeiners and Gonzalez to overcome their physical issues in time. The Dutchman is suffering from a fractured rib, while the Argentine winger sustained a muscle injury during the club’s most recent Champions League fixture in Leipzig.

Nevertheless, the source is much more optimistic about McKennie. The USMNT star returned from international duty prematurely due to muscle strain. Therefore, Motta and his technical staff decided to leave him out against Lazio as a precautionary measure.

Therefore, the report believes the Texan has a viable chance of recovering just in time to take the field against Stuttgart on Tuesday.

McKennie has been a regular starter for Motta since being reinstated to the squad after penning a new contract last month. The 26-year-old has thus far made four appearances in Serie A this season, in addition to two outings in Europe. His solitary goal this term came against PSV Eindhoven.

The former Schalke is a versatile player, so he would be able to play either in the double pivot or as an attacking midfielder in place of the absent Koopmeiners.