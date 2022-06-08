Adrien Rabiot’s future at Juventus remains unclear as he enters the final year of his deal at the Allianz Stadium.

The midfielder hardly delivers a performance that fans would love, but his manager at the club and at the international level have continued to field him.

He joined Juve in 2019 as a free agent, and his fine fitness record means he has been almost ever-present in their team since that time.

However, Tuttojuve claims he could leave the Bianconeri at the end of this campaign, and a move back to PSG is a possibility.

But that is not the main option he has now, with several clubs in the Premier League also looking to add him to their squad.

The report claims Juve could offload him to the English top-flight before the 2022/2023 season begins.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a good contributor to our success since he has been at the club, and the midfielder will be happy to keep playing for us.

However, unless we intend to give him a new deal that he would accept, it is much better to cash in on him in this transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the next season.