Juventus midfielder credits the club for his development

Adrien Rabiot is one of the players that have been trusted by Andrea Pirlo to play for Juventus this season.

The Frenchman didn’t enjoy his first campaign last season when he swapped PSG for Turin.

He struggled to assert himself under Maurizio Sarri, but this season has been different.

The 25-year-old has had his off-field attitude tested before now. He displayed his toughness that was seen as arrogance when he removed himself from France’s supplementary list for the last World Cup.

He was also banished from the PSG first team when he failed to sign a new deal, but the midfielder claims that his move to Juventus has made him a more matured person.

Rabiot adds that he doesn’t care about what his critics say as he focuses only on playing and doing his best for his team.

He told RTL as quoted by Tuttojuve: “I have been waiting for my moment with patience. Since I have been at Juventus I have felt a different player, a different person. This transfer has made me grow and you can also see it with the national team. satisfied with my daily work, on and off the pitch. I let those who criticize speak, for me that doesn’t count, I know that I really like playing for France, I do it with pleasure and determination. ”

He will hope to remain in the good books of Pirlo as the season progresses which should see him play even more games.