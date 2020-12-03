Juventus midfielder claims the team has to win the derby at all costs

After the poor 1-1 draw against Benevento, Juventus has to get back to winning ways immediately, to keep in touch with the top of Serie A and give continuity to the good performance in the Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv.

This Saturday Andrea Pirlo’s team will face Torino in the so-called “Derby Della Mole”, a match which is always difficult to face, despite Juve’s opponents propping up the table.

Interviewed by Sky Sport Italia (via Juventusnews24.com), Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has commented on the upcoming match against Torino:

“I think that it will be a difficult game, they are facing a difficult period, victory would be a great boost for them”.

“Even without the supporters, matches like this are always very important and complex to face. We must be careful, they will try to win, but of course, we will do it too. We have to keep improving as a team and we have to win this match at all costs”.

Saturday afternoon Rabiot should be part of the starting line-up along with the Brazilian Arthur, while Rodrigo Bentancur remains an option for Pirlo, even if the Uruguayan midfielder isn’t performing as well as during last season under Maurizio Sarri.

A loss would put Pirlo under severe pressure and with Barcelona coming up just a few days later the last thing that the manager will want is to enter that game with low confidence and no momentum.