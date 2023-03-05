Juventus midfielder enters Liverpool’s shopping list

Juventus could struggle to keep Manuel Locatelli in the summer after he emerged on Liverpool’s shopping list.

The midfielder has been one of the key members of the Bianconeri squad since he moved to the club in 2021 and remains one of the first names on the team sheet under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri are yet to redeem his deal as he remains on loan with them from Sassuolo.

Juve intends to make the move permanent and offer the midfielder a new contract, but while they delay, Liverpool could move for him.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the midfielder is on the Reds’ shopping list for the summer as they intend to revamp their midfield.

They could make their move when the season ends and it remains unclear how much they are willing to put on the table for the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli should be one of the untouchables at Juve now as we work on the squad to make it solid again.

We have gained so much ground from last season and could win the next league title if we add the right players to our squad.

But if we lose our key men, we will struggle to even challenge for the top four.