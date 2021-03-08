Juventus midfielder enters the radar of top Premier League team

Juventus is one of the biggest teams in the world and they are obviously not considered a selling club.

But they have some top players in their squad and that means other sides will circle around them.

One of their players, Adrien Rabiot, has now entered the radar of Premier League leaders, Manchester City, according to mercato365 via Calciomercato.

Rabiot joined Juventus from PSG for free in 2019 and he has remained one of the key members of the Bianconeri squad.

He isn’t a favourite of Andrea Pirlo who fields other midfielders ahead of him when he has a fully fit roster but he remains valuable to the team.

City had the Frenchman on their books in 2008, but he was only there as a youth team player.

He returned to France and broke through at PSG before earning his move to Juve, following the expiration of his deal in Paris.

Juve will not want to lose any member of their squad, but their current financial state will make it difficult for them to turn down an important offer for the midfielder.

After losing the title to Liverpool last season, Man City has become the top side in England again in this campaign.

They are currently leading the league and would want to maintain their dominance by adding more players like Rabiot to their team.