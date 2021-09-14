Juventus midfielder fails to impress Allegri – A sale on the horizon?

Following two inconsistent seasons under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, Juventus fans were hoping that Max Allegri’s return would help in bringing the best out of Adrien Rabiot.

Although it’s still early days in the season, we’re yet to see noticeable improvements in this regard. The Frenchman continues to feature as a regular starter, but that is mostly due to the lack of alternatives, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie not playing any better.

According to Calciomercatoweb.it via TuttoJuve, Allegri could be ready to jump the gun and part ways with the former Paris Saint Germain midfielder.

The report adds that 25 million euros could be considered as a fair offer, and the club is willing to sell in January, but a deal is more likely to materialize next summer.

The source also claims that Milan could be interested in Rabiot’s services, but due to their lack of funds, they could propose an exchange deal that includes their young Portuguese striker, Rafael Leao.

It must be said that such reports should be taken with a pinch of salt at this point of the season, as so many aspects could change between now and the end of the campaign.

Moreover, the Rossoneri might be eager on maintaining Leao who could be set for an exciting season, and even scored the opening goal for Stefano Pioli’s side against Lazio last Sunday.