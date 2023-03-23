Juventus midfielder improves his market value by 12m euros

Nicolo Fagioli has been one of the most improved players at Juventus this season as the midfielder continues to show he has what is required to shine for a top club.

Having performed well on loan at Cremonese in Serie B last season, he was expected to leave Juve again in this campaign to a club where he could play often.

But that wasn’t the case and he stuck around to fight for his place in the Bianconeri team.

The midfielder continues to prove he has what it takes to be in the team and has even made Leandro Paredes a bench warmer at the Allianz Stadium.

His fine performance has affected his market value positively, with the midfielder now one of the most valuable youngsters in Serie A.

A report via Tuttojuve reveals he was valued at 8m euros when this season started, but he is now worth 20m euros, an increase of 12m euros.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been superb for us and he deserves to be valued highly, considering the level of performance he has delivered this season.

The club has trusted him with minutes and we expect him to keep getting better and break into the senior Italian national team soon.