With Leandro Paredes apparently on his way to join Juventus, several of the club’s midfielders are being tipped for an exit in order to accommodate the Argentine’s arrival.

One of the names mentioned in Denis Zakaria. The Swiss only signed for the Old Lady last January and is yet to receive a consistent run as a starter due to an injury he suffered last season.

In recent days, the former Borussia Monchengladbach star has been linked with a switch to Roma who are searching the market for a new midfielder following the injury of their new signing Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Giallorossi are considering an initial loan bid for Zakaria with the right to buy.

Nonetheless, the source adds that the player himself intends to stay put in Turin and earn a place in Max Allegri’s starting lineup.

Juve FC say

Since making his arrival to Juventus, Zakaria has been acting like a true professional, giving his all on the pitch while staying away from trouble of it.

The 25-year-old deserves a fair chance, and his reported intention suggests that he possesses the right mindset to make it at the club.

On Saturday, Juventus will take on Roma at the Allianz Stadium, which will offer the Switzerland international the chance to prove his worth for his club at the expense of his reported suitors.