Juventus midfielder lands spot in best formation of Serie A Round 29

In the final showdown from Serie A Round 29, Lazio and Juventus clashed heads at the Olimpico Stadium in an entertaining encounter. In the end, the Biancocelesti confirmed their positive period by snatching yet another victory over a top club.

The Biancocelesti earned a well-deserved 2-1 victory over Max Allegri’s men. Yet, one Bianconeri star still did enough to warrant recognition in the ideal formation of the weekend.

Despite the Old Lady’s defeat, Calciomercato added Adrien Rabiot to the Best XI lineup from Serie A Round 29.

The Frenchman produced a decent display in the middle of the park and also scored Juve’s lone goal of the evening, pouncing on a short-range rebound.

On the other hand, Lazio had three representatives in the shape of their goalscorers Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni as well as the main catalyst behind yesterday’s win, Luis Alberto.

The formation also includes Bologna duo Riccardo Orsolini and Adama Soumaoro, Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Inter wingback Robin Gosens.

Serie A Round 29 Top XI (4-3-3): Ochoa (Salernitana); Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Soumaoro (Bologna), Ceccherini (Hellas Verona), Gosens (Inter); Luis Alberto (Lazio), Rabiot (Juventus), Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio); Orsolini (Bologna), Nzola (Spezia), Zaccagni (Lazio)