Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli acknowledged that the Derby d’Italia defeat to Inter had a major negative effect on the club’s campaign.

The 26-year-old spoke to the press following his side’s 1-o win over Fiorentina on Sunday night at the Allianz Stadium.

This victory brought the Bianconeri back on the winning track following an abysmal run of results in Serie A.

Locatelli admitted that the club’s recent woes began with the morale blow sustained against the Nerazzurri.

The Bianconeri had emerged as serious title challengers at the time, but were no match to the rampant Inter in the Derby d’Italia played on February 4th.

“We saw ourselves close to Inter, to be honest. Therefore, the disappointment was great and we paid for it,” said the Italian in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“There is certainly room for improvement, we will have to do better in possession.

“However, we fell short in some games. There is still room for improvement as sometimes we make the wrong choices.”

As for the match against Fiorentina, Locatelli echoed Max Allegri’s statements who claimed that the defensive approach wasn’t voluntary, but due to tired legs.

“This wasn’t our choice. We wanted to maintain the first-half attitude but didn’t succeed. This is also due to Fiorentina.

“It was painful but at the same time essential for the win. It’s a boost in the standings and on the morale level.

“We have to be honest with ourselves. We produced poor displays on some occasions. However, the group has always been united.”