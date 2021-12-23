Juventus midfielder might not push to leave next month after returning to the starting XI

Juventus will look to offload a number of players next month and judging by their performance in this first half of the season, you can predict some likely departures.

However, one player who might not leave the Allianz Stadium is Arthur Melo.

Injuries and fitness problems have plagued the Brazilian since he has been at the club.

This has limited the impact he has had on the team and has subsequently struggled in this campaign.

However, in recent matches, Max Allegri has been giving him more than enough minutes to play in Juve’s midfield and he has done just well enough.

He will look to continue in the senior team into the new year and Tuttomercatoweb says because of the minutes he has gotten recently, the Brazilian isn’t pushing to leave the club in January.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a very talented midfielder and remains one of the most important players at the club.

He has proven to be a fine creator before now, and Juve just needs to get him back into top shape.

Allegri is gradually building the current Juve squad into one of the finest teams in Serie A.

It has taken a long time, but fans will hope the players return for the second half of the season in similarly good shape.