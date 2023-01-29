This afternoon, Juventus will host Monza at the Allianz Stadium in the first Serie A round of the second half of the campaign. This match should serve as a significant opportunity for Leandro Paredes to prove himself on the pitch.

Based on most accounts, the Argentine will start the encounter against the Biancorossi, as Max Allegri opts to rest Manuel Locatelli before the Coppa Italia quarterfinal on Thursday.

Since the start of the campaign, the 28-year-old has failed to convince his manager and supporters alike. He has 12 Serie A appearances to his name this season, mostly coming from the bench.

The World Cup winner joined Juventus last summer, completing an initial loan transfer from Paris Saint-Germain with the right to buy at the end of the season.

But as Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) points out, Paredes has hardly done enough to justify a permanent stay in Turin. Therefore, the rare starting opportunity against Monza could be a vital test for the midfielder.

If the former Empoli and Roma man delivers a solid performance, we can expect him to gain additional opportunities in the coming weeks. But if he fails to inspire, Allegri is unlikely to field him in the starting lineup anytime soon.

Moreover, the presence of Nicolò Rovella on the opposite side of the pitch could be an additional motive for the Argentine, as the Italian is considered to be his potential replacement in Turin.