By the end of Serie A Matchday 4, Tuttomercato reveals the worst formation of the weekend, and it includes Juventus new signing Douglas Luiz.

The Bianconeri could only earn an unsatisfying draw from their trip to Empoli, as the Tuscans held firm at the back.

Thiago Motta’s men were short on ideas, only managing to create a few opportunities throughout the cagey stalemate.

Dusan Vlahovic was guilty of squandering a couple of glorious chances, but didn’t earn an unceremonious mention in TMW’s flop lineup.

Instead, the source picked Inter’s attacking duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, in addition to Venezia bomber Joel Pohjanpalo.

Nevertheless, Juventus still had one representative in the shape of Douglas Luiz.

The 26-year-old started alongside Manuel Locatelli and Teun Koopmeiners in the middle of the park, but couldn’t truly add any spark for the visitors.

The Brazilian’s full debut ended prematurely, as Motta hauled him off in favor of Nicolo Fagioli in the second period.

The flop lineup also featured a host of Venezia players, including goalkeeper Jesse Joronen who had a torrid outing against Milan, and former Juventus man Hans Niculossi Caviglia who earned himself a red card.

So here is the full lineup as published by TMW:

Jesse Joronen (Venezia) 4

Antonio Candela (Venezia) 5

Joel Schingtienne (Venezia) 4.5

Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina) 5

Juan Miranda (Bologna) 5

Mandela Keita (Parma) 4

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Venezia) 4

Douglas Luiz (Juventus) 5

Marcus Thuram (Inter) 5

Lautaro Martinez (Inter) 5

Joel Pohjanpalo (Venezia) 4.5