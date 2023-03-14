Last Sunday, Juventus overcame a few hurdles to put down Sampdoria in the second half. The Bianconeri squandered a two-goal lead in the first period, but eventually came away with a 4-2 victory, despite Dusan Vlahovic’s missed spot-kick.

For his part, Adrien Rabiot cemented himself as the ultimate star of the show, snatching a personal brace. The Frenchman headed home Fabio Miretti’s exquisite cross in the first half, before displaying his clinical left-foot touch in the second period.

Therefore, Calciomercato named the Frenchman in the ideal formation of Serie A Round 26.

The 27-year-old is the lone representative for the Bianconeri, while three Napoli players made the cut (Rrahmani, Kim and Kvaratskhelia).

In a weekend that saw Inter, Milan, Roma, Lazio and Atalanta all dropping points, it would have been the perfect opportunity for Juventus to break away in the Champions League race, if it wasn’t for the 15-point deduction.

Anyway, none of these five teams had representatives in the lineup. Instead, Spezia and Sassuolo each had two players in the formation, while former Juventus midfielder Rolando Mandragora joins Rabiot in the middle of the park after grabbing a goal and an assist in Fiorentina’s win over Cremonese.

Serie A Round 26 (4-2-3-1): Dragowski (Spezia); Zanoli (Sampdoria), Rrahmani (Napoli), Kim (Napoli), Udogie (Udinese); Rabiot (Juventus), Mandragora (Fiorentina); Berardi (Sassuolo); Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Laurienté (Sassuolo); Nzola (Spezia)