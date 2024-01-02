Juventus midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has an important role to play in the upcoming fixtures against Salernitana, albeit in different positions.

The Bianconeri will host the Southern Italian club on Thursday in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. This will be a one-off encounter to determine the team that will take on Frosinone in the quarter-finals.

Three days later, the two clubs will meet yet again, this time at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno for a Serie A contest.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Nicolussi Caviglia could be a starter on both occasions.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most under-used Juventus players this season under Max Allegri. He has only made four Serie A appearances thus far, contributing with an assist.

Therefore, the back-t0-back fixtures against Salernitana should provide him with the opportunity to showcase his worth.

The source expects the Italian to play as a box-to-box midfielder in the Coppa Italia tie, while Manuel Locatelli operates as a deep-lying playmaker.

However, the former Sassuolo man will skip the trip to Salerno as he’ll be serving a one-match ban. So in Locatelli’s absence, Caviglia will be the natural replacement for the Regista role.

The encounter at the Arechi will be a special occasion for the young midfielder who spent the second half of last season on loan at Salernitana.