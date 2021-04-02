Juventus midfielder offered to Spanish giants by his representatives

Adrien Rabiot’s camp has offered the midfielder to Barcelona ahead of the next transfer window.

The Frenchman looks set to end his stay in Turin in the summer as he has underperformed for the Bianconeri.

After two years with Andrea Pirlo’s side, it seems he couldn’t reach the heights the club demands from him and this summer will be the best time to part ways.

Todofichajes says his mum, Veronique Rabiot, will meet with intermediaries from Barcelona to convince them to add her son to their team.

The Catalans were one of the teams interested in signing him before he left PSG for Turin.

It is unclear if their interest in his signature remains, but what is certain is that Juventus will be happy to sell him.

Even though they got him on a free transfer, the report says Juventus will look to sell him for around € 20M.

Barcelona’s new president, Joan Laporta, has secured the trust of banks to refinance the club’s loans and they will make cash available for transfers.

If Ronald Koeman remains their manager, the report says Georginio Wijnaldum will be their first choice signing before they consider the likes of Rabiot.