Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli insists Juventus cannot hide behind any excuses following their disappointing draw in Lecce.

With nine first-team players ruled out with various injuries, the Bianconeri traveled south with a depleted squad. Hence, Thiago Motta gave call-ups for five youngsters from the club’s Next Gen and Primavera squads their maiden senior call-ups, and one of them, Diego Pugno, earned his debut, coming on late in the match for Francisco Conceicao.

Juventus were the better side in the first half, but the hosts held firm until the second period, when Andrea Cambiaso’s shot was deflected by Kialonda Gaspar who wrongfooted Wladimiro Falcone.

However, the Juventus fullback turned from hero to villain, as he ill-advisedly tried to dribble past several opponents in the middle of the park with just one minute on the clock. The Italy international was dispossessed and the play culminated with Ante Rebic scoring an equalizer to earn the Giallorossi a precious point.

Hence, Juve’s dire run continues, with the club falling further behind the Top Four clubs in the standings, as they remain sixth in the league with 26 points from 14 rounds.

But while many would point towards the injury crisis and the packed schedule to justify the current skid, Locatelli refuses to offer any alibi. The Juventus stalwart simply believes that the team must do better.

” Zero alibis and zero excuses, we need to do more. We remain united and convinced of the work we do! Until the end,” this was the message that the former Sassuolo man tried to convey to his teammates on his Instagram account.

This was also echoed by his teammate Teun Koopmeiners who posted: “We need to do better. Let’s move forward with everyone together.”

Locatelli produced another solid display in the middle of the park, but the same can’t be said about the Dutchman who was lackluster once again.