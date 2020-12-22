Juventus midfielder praised for his development and urged to add goals

“Rodrigo Bentancur is back” that is how Tuttojuve starts an editorial that praises the Uruguayan after his fine run of form lately.

The former Boca Juniors man looked a forgotten man at Turin not so long ago, but he has now emerged as one of the important players at the club in recent weeks.

His performance against Parma was one that showed how well in form he is at the moment.

The report says that Andrea Pirlo has never really doubted that he would be a top player, and he has only been waiting for him to come up to the level of performance that he is capable of.

He has done that in the last few weeks and that has seen him get more playing chances in the team, despite the competition for places there.

Bentancur probably shrunk under the immense expectation that was placed on him when he joined the club, according to the report.

But he was only handed the expectations because everyone knew he was a quality player, and he could deliver the goods for the Bianconeri.

The report then adds that he is still missing something.

It says that he needs to add more goals to his game if he wants to be considered a complete player.

Concluding that it is not his duty to score, but it is an added advantage if he can start getting into good scoring positions and netting for the team.