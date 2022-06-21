After three underwhelming campaigns in Turin, it appears that Juventus and Adrien Rabiot are heading towards an early divorce.

The Frenchman signed for the Old Lady in 2019 as a free agent following an unceremonious exit from Paris Saint Germain. His contract with the Italian giants is due to expire in 2023.

However, the 27-year-old is moving towards the exit door, especially after making amends with his former employers.

According to Calciomercato, Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique is looking for opportunities in the Premier League, but a return to PSG is on cards as well.

The source explains that Veronique Rabiot has made peace with PSG which could open the door for a return to the base.

Although his performances left a lot to be desired, Juventus manager Max Allegri maintained faith in Rabiot who acted as a regular starter throughout the course of the last campaign.

Juve FC say

With the expected arrival of Paul Pogba, Rabiot and his mother might have some concerns in regards to playing time next season.

While the two players have have very different playing styles, they both prefer to play on the left of a three-man midfield.

So with the World Cup taking place in a few months, perhaps Rabiot is seeking a switch towards a new club that guarantees him more time on the pitch in order to maintain a spot in Didier Deschamps’ plans.

As for Juventus, the management would surely welcome the idea, especially since the midfielder is one of the highest earners in the squad, and one that has done little to justify his hefty wages.