Between Juventus and France, Adrien Rabiot has now cemented himself as a true protagonist for both club and country.

The 28-year-old is hard-working, generous and reliable, something that his coaches appreciate at both club and international levels.

But while Rabiot is arguably at the peak of his powers, his compatriot and Juventus teammate Paul Pogba is enduring his darkest hour.

The 30-year-old’s career has descended into ruins in recent years. After suffering from never-ending injury problems throughout last season, the former Manchester United star began the new campaign by failing an anti-doping test.

While he still awaits the verdict, Pogba is precautionary suspended, taking no part in the club’s activities.

For his part, Rabiot hopes that his teammate’s ban won’t be too lengthy while revealing that the latter is feeling disheartened.

“I don’t know what will happen to him. We always talk. We met before I joined the national team and we had dinner together,” said the former PSG man in the pre-match press before France’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We all know Paul. He is always very smiley and outgoing. Of course, I think the situation is weighing on him. I hope he manages to get the lightest sanction possible.

“He’s disheartened. He’s a great player, a great man. Dealing with everything he had to go through is very difficult for any person.”

Rabiot also discussed how his role varies between Juventus and the French national team. He reveals that his tasks with Les Bleus are more defensive.

“I feel I’m a leader in my own way. I define myself as a balanced player.

“I have a different role here compared to Juventus where I am more offensively projected. My role in the French team is more about providing balance.”